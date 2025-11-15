Calamos Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Stake in Artivion, Inc. $AORT

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,310 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AORT. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Artivion during the first quarter valued at about $3,162,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Artivion by 18.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,261,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Price Performance

AORT opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -108.84 and a beta of 1.65. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 4.43%.The business had revenue of $113.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.71 million. Artivion’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Artivion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AORT. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 3,482 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $159,684.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 141,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,483,686.80. This trade represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marshall S. Stanton sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $801,164.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,084. This represents a 22.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,695. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

