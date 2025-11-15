Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $37.53 Million Position in NiSource, Inc $NI

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,278 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.20% of NiSource worth $37,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in NiSource by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 2,668.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in NiSource by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. Zacks Research raised NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $42.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.17. NiSource, Inc has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.25 million. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

