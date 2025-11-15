Markel Group Inc. $MKL is Capco Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Capco Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Markel Group comprises approximately 11.4% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of Markel Group worth $54,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $2,060.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,942.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1,944.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,621.89 and a twelve month high of $2,109.91.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.