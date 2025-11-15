Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 5,154 Shares of Antero Resources Corporation $AR

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 44.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 10.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,423,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,868,000 after buying an additional 428,167 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,843,592 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,820,000 after acquiring an additional 99,635 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 46.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,288,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,563,000 after acquiring an additional 721,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,147,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $86,490,000 after acquiring an additional 232,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Roth Capital cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of AR stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 295,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,831.95. The trade was a 1.72% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

