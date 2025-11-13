Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by $0.46, Zacks reports.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Vicarious Surgical has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vicarious Surgical stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Vicarious Surgical worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on RBOT
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vicarious Surgical
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- As Warren Buffett Nears His Exit, Berkshire’s Amassed Record Cash
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Rare Earth Stocks: The Truce That Isn’t a Truce
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Carving Up Profits: 3 Food Stocks on the Thanksgiving Table
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.