Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by $0.46, Zacks reports.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Vicarious Surgical has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vicarious Surgical stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of Vicarious Surgical worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vicarious Surgical from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vicarious Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicarious Surgical presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

