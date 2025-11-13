CNO Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th.
CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.
CNO Financial Group Stock Performance
NYSE:CNO opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.94. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49.
About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.
