CNO Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CNO opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.94. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

