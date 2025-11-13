United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 57.4% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Salesforce by 9.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,427,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 174,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $47,488,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Salesforce by 5.7% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 326,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $89,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 69,872 shares of company stock worth $17,257,913 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $245.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.72 and a 200-day moving average of $257.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $234.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

