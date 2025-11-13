BKV (NYSE:BKV) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s previous close.

BKV has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BKV in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BKV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of BKV from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on BKV from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BKV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:BKV traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.24. 361,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,726. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. BKV has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $277.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.36 million. BKV had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Equities analysts predict that BKV will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 22,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $566,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 143,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,800. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 54,187 shares of company stock worth $1,311,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKV. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of BKV by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BKV in the third quarter worth $278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BKV by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BKV during the 1st quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BKV during the 2nd quarter worth $8,215,000.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

