The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $27.26. 47,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,574. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $27.58.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
