The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $27.26. 47,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,574. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.