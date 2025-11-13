HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.39) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. HydrogenOne Capital Growth had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 2.22%.

Shares of HGEN remained flat at GBX 25.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.23. The firm has a market cap of £33.24 million, a PE ratio of -204.76 and a beta of -0.08. HydrogenOne Capital Growth has a one year low of GBX 18.84 and a one year high of GBX 41.

HydrogenOne is the first London-listed hydrogen fund investing in clean hydrogen for a positive environmental impact. The Company was launched in 2021 with an investment objective to deliver an attractive level of capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focussed assets.

