HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.39) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. HydrogenOne Capital Growth had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 2.22%.
HydrogenOne Capital Growth Price Performance
Shares of HGEN remained flat at GBX 25.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.23. The firm has a market cap of £33.24 million, a PE ratio of -204.76 and a beta of -0.08. HydrogenOne Capital Growth has a one year low of GBX 18.84 and a one year high of GBX 41.
HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile
