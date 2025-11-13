JUNO Price Reaches $0.0625 on Major Exchanges (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, JUNO has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. JUNO has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and $6.71 thousand worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

