Status Price Hits $0.0178 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $85.58 million and $10.28 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00002011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00011401 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00009644 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,797,161,814 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 4,797,161,814.03276361 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.01857489 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $10,488,442.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.