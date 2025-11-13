Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Shares Up 41.7% – What’s Next?

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) shares shot up 41.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 385,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 156,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Wealth Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.