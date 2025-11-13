GateToken Price Hits $11.42 on Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $11.42 or 0.00011401 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $916.98 million and $5.38 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GateToken

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 117,344,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,273,335 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatelayer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 117,344,473.53114802 with 80,273,326.88906934 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 11.97344244 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $5,228,600.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

