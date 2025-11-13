Benchmark Cuts Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Price Target to $11.00

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUMA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Humacyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Humacyte from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of HUMA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,294. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $187.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $1,793,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 591,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,446.55. This trade represents a 65.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $1,793,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,685 shares in the company, valued at $964,446.55. The trade was a 65.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,482,090 shares of company stock worth $7,466,382. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Humacyte during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

