Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 230.13% and a negative net margin of 469.35%.

Cue Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,995. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.49. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Biopharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cue Biopharma stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) by 730.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.11% of Cue Biopharma worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

