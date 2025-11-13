Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Posts Earnings Results

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $13.65 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 28.35%.
Shares of CHCI stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,708. The company has a market cap of $151.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.12. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.
In other Comstock Holding Companies news, COO Timothy Steffan sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $53,713.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,552.24. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,389 shares of company stock worth $83,659. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CHCI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
