Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Posts Earnings Results

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $13.65 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 28.35%.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of CHCI stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,708. The company has a market cap of $151.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.12. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comstock Holding Companies news, COO Timothy Steffan sold 3,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $53,713.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 92,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,552.24. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,389 shares of company stock worth $83,659. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Free Report ) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHCI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

Featured Stories

