Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 13th (ALFA, AOS, ASC, ATYM, BBWI, BME, CNTB, COO, CTEC, CURI)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 13th:

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 270 target price on the stock.

Get Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC alerts:

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 275 target price on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 335 price target on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 600 price target on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 830 target price on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 705 target price on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 200 price target on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 270 price target on the stock.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $133.00.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its peer perform rating reissued by analysts at Wolfe Research.

DSW Capital (LON:DSW) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 4,300 target price on the stock.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital. Roth Capital currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 20 price target on the stock.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a £223 price target on the stock.

Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 293 price target on the stock.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 1,820 price target on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 550 target price on the stock.

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 1,130 target price on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $455.00 price target on the stock.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Kier Group (LON:KIE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 260 target price on the stock.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 target price on the stock.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 2,250 price target on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $305.00 price target on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a $30.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital. Roth Capital currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 564 target price on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. Roth Capital currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 230 target price on the stock.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $370.00 target price on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 1,330 price target on the stock.

PetroTal (LON:PTAL) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 8,500 price target on the stock.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Safestay (LON:SSTY) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Syncona (LON:SYNC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 189 target price on the stock.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 460 price target on the stock.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,150 target price on the stock.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,400 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.