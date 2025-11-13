Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 13th (ALFA, AOS, ASC, ATYM, BBWI, BME, CNTB, COO, CTEC, CURI)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2025

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 13th:

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 270 target price on the stock.

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 275 target price on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 335 price target on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 600 price target on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 830 target price on the stock.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 705 target price on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 200 price target on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its add rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 270 price target on the stock.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $133.00.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) had its peer perform rating reissued by analysts at Wolfe Research.

DSW Capital (LON:DSW) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 4,300 target price on the stock.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital. Roth Capital currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 20 price target on the stock.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a £223 price target on the stock.

Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 293 price target on the stock.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 1,820 price target on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 550 target price on the stock.

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 1,130 target price on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $455.00 price target on the stock.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Opus Genetics (NASDAQ:IRD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Kier Group (LON:KIE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 260 target price on the stock.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 target price on the stock.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 2,250 price target on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $305.00 price target on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. Truist Financial Corporation currently has a $30.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BWS Financial. BWS Financial currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital. Roth Capital currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

OSB Group (LON:OSB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 564 target price on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. Roth Capital currently has a $14.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 230 target price on the stock.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $370.00 target price on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 1,330 price target on the stock.

PetroTal (LON:PTAL) had its under review rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 8,500 price target on the stock.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Safestay (LON:SSTY) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Syncona (LON:SYNC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 189 target price on the stock.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 460 price target on the stock.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,150 target price on the stock.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,400 target price on the stock.

