Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Purchased by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,089 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Postrock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $77.28 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $78.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $304.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.74.

Get Our Latest Report on CSCO

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $651,547.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.