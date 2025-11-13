Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) CEO Gerard Michel Acquires 11,500 Shares of Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) CEO Gerard Michel acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $98,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 330,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,014.02. This represents a 3.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DCTH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 592,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,478. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Delcath Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,885,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,657,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after buying an additional 46,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 128.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after buying an additional 394,902 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,572,000. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 94.0% in the third quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 438,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 212,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

