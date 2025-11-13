Andrew Beach Purchases 93 Shares of SThree (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beach purchased 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 163 per share, for a total transaction of £151.59.

On Monday, October 13th, Andrew Beach purchased 90 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 per share, with a total value of £148.50.

On Friday, September 12th, Andrew Beach purchased 81 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 186 per share, with a total value of £150.66.

Shares of STEM traded down GBX 2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 161. The company had a trading volume of 609,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,029. The stock has a market cap of £204.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 205.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. SThree plc has a 52 week low of GBX 132.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 371.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SThree from GBX 360 to GBX 290 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of SThree from GBX 390 to GBX 250 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 280.

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the global STEM workforce consultancy, placing highly skilled, STEM specialist workers in the industries where they are needed most. We advise businesses, build expert teams, and deliver project solutions for our clients. With more than 38 years of experience in pure-play STEM and a global team with local expertise across 11 countries, we cover high-demand skills across Engineering, Life Sciences and Technology roles.

