ZClassic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Thousand (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $7.45 million and $1.06 thousand worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.00483364 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

