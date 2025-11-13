Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GoDaddy (GDDY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY):

10/31/2025 – GoDaddy had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

10/31/2025 – GoDaddy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – GoDaddy was given a new $159.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/31/2025 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $214.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $225.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – GoDaddy had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/31/2025 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $180.00 to $145.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $250.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – GoDaddy had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $157.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2025 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – GoDaddy had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $110,497.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,070.41. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $145,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,711,488.79. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 20,553 shares of company stock worth $2,969,057 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

