SmarDex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $27.52 Million (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmarDex has a total market capitalization of $27.52 million and approximately $454.11 thousand worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

SmarDex Profile

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,322,553,778 tokens. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,322,188,584.237968 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00299803 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $400,591.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

