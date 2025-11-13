Reviewing Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) & PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PENN Entertainment and Light & Wonder, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PENN Entertainment 2 6 10 0 2.44 Light & Wonder 1 4 5 0 2.40

PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $22.60, indicating a potential upside of 52.26%. Light & Wonder has a consensus price target of $102.14, indicating a potential upside of 12.08%. Given PENN Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PENN Entertainment is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

PENN Entertainment has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PENN Entertainment and Light & Wonder”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PENN Entertainment $6.82 billion 0.32 -$311.50 million ($6.35) -2.34 Light & Wonder $3.22 billion 2.31 $336.00 million $4.59 19.86

Light & Wonder has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PENN Entertainment. PENN Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light & Wonder, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of PENN Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PENN Entertainment and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PENN Entertainment -1.12% -4.36% -0.85% Light & Wonder 10.89% 71.17% 8.73%

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands. The company's portfolio also includes PENN Play, customer loyalty program, which offers a set of rewards and experiences for business channels. In addition, it owns various trademarks and service marks, including Ameristar, Argosy, Boomtown, Hollywood Casino, Hollywood Gaming, L'Auberge, PENN Play, theScore, theScore Bet, theScore esports, and M Resort. The company was formerly known as Penn National Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to PENN Entertainment, Inc. in August 2022. PENN Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services. The SciPlay segment involves the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. The iGaming segment focuses on the provision of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, player account management systems, and services. The company was founded on July 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

