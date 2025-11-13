Electroneum Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $33.90 million and $1.12 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins and its circulating supply is 17,979,817,604 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is blog.electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

