ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.81 and last traded at $24.8050, with a volume of 11828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.6425.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research lowered ENGIE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

ENGIE Stock Performance

ENGIE Company Profile

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

