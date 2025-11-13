Arweave Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $306,328,177.07 trillion (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $306,328,177.07 trillion and $73.49 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $4.67 or 0.00004660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100,222.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.92 or 0.00512924 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00023268 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
