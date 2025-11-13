Tectum (TET) Price Tops $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Tectum (TET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Tectum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges. Tectum has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and $207.11 thousand worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tectum has traded up 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100,959.34 or 1.00762799 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Tectum

Tectum’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,894,579 tokens. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 9,894,579.47785624 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 0.70988725 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $120,945.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tectum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tectum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

