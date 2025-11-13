iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.46 and last traded at $43.3810, with a volume of 36281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.85.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Energy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,533,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,618 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 437,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after buying an additional 61,294 shares during the period. Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 511,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,355,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 306,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 48,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 253,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 43,310 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

