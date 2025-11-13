Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) Releases Earnings Results

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Agape ATP had a negative net margin of 183.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%.

Agape ATP Price Performance

Shares of ATPC stock remained flat at $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,957. Agape ATP has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agape ATP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

