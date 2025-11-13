Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.41 and last traded at $71.6330, with a volume of 21175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.82.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 83,396 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 756,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,371,000 after buying an additional 167,956 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

