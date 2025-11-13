Craig Hallum Cuts Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Price Target to $5.00

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AIRG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Airgain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 56,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,978. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. Airgain has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Airgain had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.13 million. Airgain has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Airgain by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 157,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

