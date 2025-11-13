SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Citizens Jmp

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price points to a potential upside of 127.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSTI. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on SoundThinking from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised SoundThinking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of SSTI traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.05. 309,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,679. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. SoundThinking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SoundThinking will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 16,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $190,699.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 588,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,945,928.40. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,925 shares of company stock worth $223,967 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 160,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 3.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

