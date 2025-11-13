NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $2.47 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.99 billion and $288.56 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.47 or 0.00002464 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,279,862,769 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,202,633 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The Reddit community for NEAR Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/nearprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,279,810,894 with 1,279,810,895 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.58742192 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 592 active market(s) with $344,995,100.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.