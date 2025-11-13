BTIG Research Issues Positive Forecast for Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Stock Price

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 169.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COYA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.20. Coya Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Analysts predict that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the period. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

