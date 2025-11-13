AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. AVI Global Trust had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 98.28%.

AVI Global Trust Price Performance

LON:AGT traded down GBX 2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 255.50. The stock had a trading volume of 711,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,185. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.15 and a beta of 0.78. AVI Global Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 193.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 249.96.

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

About AVI Global Trust

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1889, the Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth through a focused portfolio of investments, particularly in companies whose shares stand at a discount to estimated underlying net asset value.

Unique

A concentrated portfolio combination of family-controlled holding companies, closed-end funds and asset-backed opportunities, unlikely to be found in other funds or indices.

Diversified

A concentrated portfolio of high conviction ideas, yet with broad diversification to sectors and companies through the holding structures of the portfolio companies.

Engaged

Seeking out good quality companies and engaging to improve shareholder value.

Active

Finding complex, inefficient, and overlooked investment opportunities.

Global

Bottom-up stock picking that is benchmark agnostic – seeking the best equity opportunities across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.