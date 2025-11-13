TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Price

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.91% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on ON from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on ON from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ON
ON Trading Up 3.3%
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $944.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.74 million. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ON by 106.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ON by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ON by 73.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 89,982 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 64.8% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the second quarter worth about $43,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.
About ON
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- AMD to $300 Looks Easy—Here’s Why $500 Could Be Next
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- $5B+ in Buybacks: What DraftKings, AppLovin, and Altria Are Telling You
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 4 High-Yield Real Estate Stocks to Buy as Investors Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.