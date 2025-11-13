SALT Market Cap Hits $871.77 Thousand (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $871.77 thousand and approximately $76.23 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00002011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00011401 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00009644 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.0073669 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $266.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.