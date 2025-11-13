Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Price

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $182.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. National Bankshares set a $246.00 price objective on Welltower in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.07.
Welltower Price Performance
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 84.4% during the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Welltower by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
