Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 30.5% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $56.13 thousand worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0686 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 30.5% against the dollar.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 78,361,080 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navio_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is nav.io. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

