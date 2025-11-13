Morgan Stanley Lowers Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $164.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $169.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.22.

MAA traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.88. The company had a trading volume of 318,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,229. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $125.75 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.82 and a 200-day moving average of $145.37.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $554.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. bought 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,770.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 320,391 shares in the company, valued at $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

