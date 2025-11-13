Theta Network Trading Up 5.4% This Week (THETA)

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Theta Network has a total market capitalization of $433.12 million and approximately $24.70 million worth of Theta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Network has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Theta Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Theta Network

Theta Network launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Theta Network’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Network is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Network’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Network is a blockchain platform designed for media, entertainment, and AI-driven applications. It enables decentralised video streaming, content delivery, and data storage while integrating AI through EdgeCloud AI Services, which support generative AI models, Agentic AI frameworks for autonomous interactions, and collaborative machine learning with FedML. Its Metachain architecture allows scalable blockchain interactions, while its Edge Network provides decentralised computing for AI model deployment. The dual-token system—THETA for governance and TFUEL for transactions—powers operations, including AI-based services. With EVM compatibility, Theta supports smart contracts for AI data validation and decentralised AI applications, positioning itself as a multi-functional Web3 infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

