3i Group (LON:III) Stock Price Down 17.4% – Should You Sell?

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) shares traded down 17.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,295 and last traded at GBX 3,360. 6,893,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 5,334,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,069.

Several analysts have issued reports on III shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 5,000 to GBX 5,150 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 4,500 to GBX 4,600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 3i Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,816.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,167.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,140.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

