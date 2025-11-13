First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 53,482 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 29,440 shares.The stock last traded at $157.8650 and had previously closed at $162.61.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 112,627 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

