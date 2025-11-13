MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. MarineMax had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $552.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.400-0.950 EPS.

HZO stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 397,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,784. The company has a market cap of $481.22 million, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MarineMax from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other MarineMax news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $1,651,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 173,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,736.14. This trade represents a 25.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in MarineMax by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in MarineMax by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MarineMax by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

