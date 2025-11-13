iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $119.50 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.71 and a 200-day moving average of $112.87. The stock has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

