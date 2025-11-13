Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $1.81 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00001811 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $192.17 million and approximately $51.60 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.74 or 0.03299305 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00005920 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,889,876 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

