Hermez Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.52 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.65 or 0.00003648 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $133.52 million and $77.29 thousand worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00002011 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00011401 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00009644 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.73955062 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $75,321.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

