DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($0.33), Zacks reports. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 65.89% and a negative net margin of 162.73%.The business had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million.

DarioHealth Trading Down 13.5%

Shares of DarioHealth stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,491. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded DarioHealth to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DarioHealth stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,513 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.14% of DarioHealth worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

(Get Free Report)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.